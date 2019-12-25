Kate Middleton se perfila como la nueva favorita de la reina Isabel II
La naturalidad y timidez de Kate han conquistado la confianza de la reina.
La familia real británica ha estado envuelta en numerosos escándalos durante el 2019. Pero hay quienes parecen haber salido sorteados y favorecidos de los conflictos de otros. Tal es el caso de la duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, quien últimamente se ha visto muy cercana a la reina Isabel II.
Al parecer tras 8 años de haberse casado con el príncipe Guillermo, la tímida Kate se ha ido ganando la confianza y admiración de la monarca. Entre tantos problemas, la reina se siente aliviada de que Kate y Guillermo han pasado ilesos este año.
Y es que con la reciente salida del príncipe Andrés, producto de su relación con el pedófilo Jeffrey Epstein y las vacaciones que solicitaron los duques de Sussex, Harry y Meghan Markle, la reina está muy perturbada y ha tenido que contar con otros miembros de la realeza.
Sencillez: la clave de Kate Middleton para ganarse a la reina
Aquí es cuando la naturalidad y sencillez de Kate han servido para robarse la mirada de su suegra.
La mamá de George, Carlota y Louis ha ido escalando poco a poco en el radar de la reina, con sus apariciones públicas muy diplomáticas, siempre fresca y sonreída, y gestos sencillos en su día a día.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace. The reception, hosted by Her Majesty The Queen, was attended by members of the Diplomatic Corps based in London — who support the work of @theroyalfamily in representing the UK at home 🇬🇧 and 🌎 abroad. This work includes the hosting of State Visits and The Queen’s regular audiences with Ambassadors and High Commissioners. Photos 📷 courtesy of PA
La duquesa de Cambridge acompañó a Isabel en la recepción a los líderes de la OTAN en el palacio de Buckingham, a principios de diciembre.
Last night, The Duchess of Cambridge joined The Queen, The Prince of Wales and other Members of the Royal Family at a reception for @NATO leaders at Buckingham Palace, to mark 70 years of the Alliance. The North Atlantic Treaty – or Washington Treaty – forms the basis of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation). It was signed on the 4th April 1949 by 12 founding members. The NATO Alliance is now formed of 29 countries. It exists to protect the people and territory of its members, and is founded on the principle of collective defence. The Duchess, along with other Members of the Royal Family, welcomed NATO leaders, members of their delegations and NATO staff in the Picture Gallery.
Luego, asistió a la asociación Family Action como “patrona real”, en nombre de la reina y al parecer le ha cedido el cargo.
Today, The Duchess of Cambridge became Royal Patron of @Family_Action. Her Majesty The Queen @TheRoyalFamily has passed the patronage to The Duchess having held the role for over 65 years. The Duchess joined children and families supported by Family Action at a Christmas tree farm and helped them to make Christmas decorations, eco-friendly reindeer food, and post their letters to Father Christmas! Her Royal Highness also helped the children find Christmas trees for Family Action pre-schools, before heading back inside for some hot chocolate. Family Action was founded in 1869 to help families in difficulty by giving them practical help and support. The charity works directly with vulnerable or disadvantaged children and families, and provides services including perinatal mental health services, counselling and therapeutic support, and the mentoring of children, young people and adults. The new patronage aligns with The Duchess’s longstanding work on the early years, and the importance of supporting children and families during this seminal period of their lives.
La monarca le entregó también el título Dama Gran Cruz de la Real Orden Victoriana, el mayor reconocimiento para una mujer en Inglaterra.
Con tres niños hermosos, Kate trata de reflejar una vida lo más normal posible, al punto de llevar a sus hijos al colegio o ir a una tienda a comprar los disfraces de Halloween.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis join The Queen and Members of @TheRoyalFamily to watch the @RoyalAirForceUK @RAFRedArrows fly past over Buckingham Palace, following Trooping the Colour, The Queen’s Birthday Parade. Trooping the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years. Over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians come together each June in a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare to mark The Queen's official birthday.📷PA @TheRoyalFamily #TroopingtheColour #BuckinghamPalace #QBP2019
"Ella es como la chica de la puerta de al lado, desde cómo viste a cómo se comporta e interactúa con la gente en sus compromisos (…) es agradable y confiable y eso la ha hecho muy popular", aseguró la biógrafa de Kate, Claudia Joseph según reseña Vanity Fair.
