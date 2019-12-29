Star Wars nombra maestro Jedi a estudiante que murió al salvar vidas
La productora envió a la familia del joven una misiva para informarles sobre el merecido tributo.
Un nuevo maestro Jedi fue incorporado a la historia de Star Wars. Así lo decidió la casa productora, Lucasfilme, como un homenaje póstumo a Riley Howell, fanático de la saga, quien murió al defender a sus compañeros de clases durante un tiroteo.
“Como un pequeño tributo, nuestro equipo ha incorporado una reinvención del nombre de Riley como personaje en la galaxia de Star Wars”, se lee en la carta fechada el 29 de mayo y enviada por el equipo de Lucasfilm a la familia del joven que falleció a los 21 años.
What a special day! Several months ago, LucasFilm reached out to the Howell family in regards to an idea they had to incorporate Riley into the Star Wars universe. When The Rise of Skywalker, the newest Star Wars installation, was released in theaters, so was the newest Star Wars Visual Dictionary, featuring a new excerpt that now includes a character modeled after our very own Riley! A Jedi Master and historian named Ri-Lee Howell. A huge thank you to @lucasfilm and the @starwars community for giving our sweet boy a place forever in the universe the loved so very much. 🧡 May the force be with you!
“Ri-Lee Howell” es el nombre del maestro incluido en el diccionario visual Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker. Allí, se define al nuevo Jedi como un historiador encargado de “muchos de los primeros relatos de exploración y codificaciones de La Fuerza”.
De héroe real a Jedi de Star Wars
El 30 de abril de 2019, Howell perdió la vida al enfrentarse a un hombre que abrió fuego en un aula de la Universidad de Carolina del Norte en Estados Unidos. Su acción fue calificada por la policía como heroica pues impidió un mayor número de víctimas.
En la cuenta Instagram de la fundación que lleva su nombre, se aprecian imágenes del joven que dejan clara su afición. Desde muy pequeño mostraba con orgullo sus disfraces de Star Wars y escenificaba batallas con su espada luminosa.
Familia regocijada
Durante el estreno del Episodio 9 de la saga, la familia de Riley asistió portando sus cenizas y se reservó una butaca para él.
Su madre, Natalie Henry-Howell, se sintió complacida de que la productora tomara el nombre completo para homenajearlo. “Pusieron su apellido allí solo para realmente honrarlo… y eso realmente me hizo llorar cuando me enteré”, dijo a The Charlotte Observer.
