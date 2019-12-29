Star Wars nombra maestro Jedi a estudiante que murió al salvar vidas

View this post on Instagram

What a special day! Several months ago, LucasFilm reached out to the Howell family in regards to an idea they had to incorporate Riley into the Star Wars universe. When The Rise of Skywalker, the newest Star Wars installation, was released in theaters, so was the newest Star Wars Visual Dictionary, featuring a new excerpt that now includes a character modeled after our very own Riley! A Jedi Master and historian named Ri-Lee Howell. A huge thank you to @lucasfilm and the @starwars community for giving our sweet boy a place forever in the universe the loved so very much. 🧡 May the force be with you!