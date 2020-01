Scarlett Johansson contó una de sus razones para hacer Marriage Story

View this post on Instagram

BEST PERFORMANCES | SCARLETT JOHANSSON "When I was 9 years old, Laurence Fishburne said to me, 'Do you want to be an actor or do you want to be a movie star?' I didn't know what the difference was," Scarlett Johansson, who stars in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit, says. "I realized then that you have to keep pushing further and further to stretch yourself to uncomfortable places. If your end goal is to be a movie star, well, that's different than acting." Johansson is one of our nine Best Performances cover stars—see them all at the link in bio. Photography: Juergen Teller Styling: @saramoonves Story: Lynn Hirschberg W VOLUME ONE 2020, THE BEST PERFORMANCES ISSUE