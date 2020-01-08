Acusan a Meghan Markle de alejar al príncipe Harry de la familia real
La decisión de la pareja cayó como una bomba en Inglaterra y todos apuntan a la ex actriz.
La decisión de los Duques de Sussex de abandonar sus títulos reales desató la polémica en Reino Unido. Desde ya se encendió el debate, liderado por el presentador Piers Morgan, quien acusa a Meghan Markle de separar al príncipe Harry de su familia.
“La gente dice que soy demasiado crítico con Meghan Markle, pero ella abandonó a su familia, abandonó a su papá, abandonó a la mayoría de sus viejos amigos, separó a Harry de William y ahora lo separó de la Familia Real”, dice su controversial tuit.
People say I'm too critical of Meghan Markle – but she ditched her family, ditched her Dad, ditched most of her old friends, split Harry from William & has now split him from the Royal Family.
I rest my case. pic.twitter.com/xgKLTt2Y0Z
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 8, 2020
Morgan, anfitrión del popular programa de televisión Good Morning Britain, reaccionó de inmediato al anuncio que Meghan y Harry hicieron a través de su cuenta oficial de Instagram. La pareja aseguró que se volverán financieramente independientes y que vivirán entre Reino Unido y América del Norte.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Harry ocupa el sexto lugar en la línea de sucesión al trono, que ostenta su abuela la reina Isabel II. Según Piers Morgan, la monarca inglesa está furiosa por la decisión tomada por la joven pareja, quien declinó su invitación a celebrar la Navidad juntos y viajó hasta Canadá durante las festividades.
“Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Special thanks to Chris Martin and @Coldplay for allowing us to use one of their songs Photo and video © SussexRoyal Thanks to PA for additional images and footage
“El Palacio de Buckingham dice ‘es complicado’ Traducción: la sangrienta furia de la Reina”, publicó Morgan en su cuenta Twitter.
BREAKING: Buckingham Palace says 'it's complicated'.
Translation: the Queen's bloody furious. pic.twitter.com/XVob7SulCd
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 8, 2020
Ingleses divididos por Meghan Markle
Los comentarios del popular comentarista inglés resonaron en las redes sociales y medios británicos. Algunos de sus seguidores apoyaron su ataque contra Meghan Markle, pero otros simplemente creen que la joven pareja está en todo su derecho de hacer su vida lejos de la familia real.
“Esto es una vergüenza para la familia real”, escribió uno y otro agregó: “¡Completamente de acuerdo! Creo que volverá a sus cabales en un par de años y se divorciará de ella”.
El portal Mirror Oline recogió otros comentarios, donde Meghan Markle es defendida. “Tendría que estar en desacuerdo con usted Piers. Han tomado la decisión como una ‘familia’. No es como si ella tuviera una pistola en la cabeza. Él quiere proteger a su esposa y su hijo. Yo personalmente solo puedo aplaudir su elección”, comentó un usuario.
¿Qué sigue para Harry y Meghan tras su renuncia a la Familia Real británica?
Se trata de un movimiento sin precedentes en la historia real moderna
