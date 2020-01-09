La esposa de Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, explota: “Duele ser destrozada en Internet”
La modelo envió un sentido mensaje a sus seguidores en Instagram.
Estar en los zapatos de Hailey Baldwin, la esposa de Justin Bieber, es más difícil de lo que todos creían. La exitosa modelo, de 23 años, compartió un mensaje con sus seguidores en Instagram, donde confiesa el infierno que vive por las constantes críticas que recibe en las redes sociales.
Con la fotografía de una hermosa playa, Hailey escribió: “¡Duele ser destrozado en Internet! Duele ser comparado con otros seres humanos todos los días, le duele a la gente sacar conclusiones precipitadas y hacer suposiciones”.
“Me duele ser llamada por nombres y sentir que no estás a la altura de cierto estándar… la lista sigue y sigue”, confesó en su reflexión sobre el ataque que soporta solo por ser la esposa de Justin Bieber.
I would say my most favorite part of existing is human connection. I absolutely love connecting with other people, I love finding common interests between me and others, hearing people’s story, I love laughing with others, and I love crying with others. I feel so very very deeply. My heart explodes with happiness when my friends and family are happy and my heart feels crushed when they are hurting and sad. The reason I say all of this is: because I love to connect, I do my best to expose my heart which means I love freely and I empathize deeply, and because of that I also hurt very easily when I feel like people don’t see my heart and see me for who I am and the reason I’m even sharing this, is because Instagram, Twitter etc is SUCH a breeding ground for cruelty towards each other, and because people don’t take the time to connect with each other on an honest level before they resort to hatred, it starts to damage what could be really beautiful human interaction and connection. I could sit here all day and say the hate doesn’t bug me, that the words that are said don’t affect me. But NEWS FLASH: it hurts to be torn apart on the internet!!! It hurts to be compared to other human beings every single day, it hurts for people to jump to conclusions and make assumptions. It hurts to be called names, and to feel like you don’t measure up to a certain standard.. the list goes on and on. I share this only because it weighs often on my heart and because it’s important to be honest about how these things affect us mentally and emotionally. Hopefully it speaks to someone struggling with the same. with that being said Happy New Year. Let’s connect more in 2020 🙂
La celebridad de las pasarelas afirmó que le encantar conectar con otras personas: “Hago todo lo posible para exponer mi corazón, lo que significa que amo libremente y empatizo profundamente”. Es por ello, que “también me duele muy fácilmente cuando siento que la gente no ve mi corazón y me ve por quién soy”.
El peso de ser la esposa de Justin Bieber
Hailey Baldwin y Justin Bieber presumen de su relación en las redes sociales. Desde su boda el 13 de septiembre de 2018, los fanáticos de la ex novia del cantante, Selena Gomez, iniciaron una campaña feroz en contra de la modelo.
Pero hasta ahora nada parecía afectar a la pareja, que en octubre de 2019 se casaron, por segunda ocasión, una ceremonia especial con sus amigos. Una declaración del amor consolidado entre ambos, pues Hailey ha sido el apoyo de Justin durante su retiro temporal de la música.
Esta declaración de la modelo revela que no todo ha sido tan sencillo y ella acusa a las redes sociales. “La razón por la que incluso estoy compartiendo esto, es porque Instagram, Twitter, etc. es TAN un caldo de cultivo para la crueldad”, señaló.
Ella está convencida que “las personas no se toman el tiempo para conectarse entre sí otro en un nivel honesto antes de recurrir al odio”. Por ello, “comienzan a dañar lo que podría ser una interacción y conexión humana realmente hermosa”.
Baldwin reconoce que esta actitud dañina “pesa a menudo en mi corazón y porque es importante ser honesto sobre cómo estas cosas nos afectan mental y emocionalmente”.
