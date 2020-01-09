Kate Middleton cumple 38 años y así la felicitan Meghan y Harry
Este jueves, la duquesa ha llegado a sus 38 años más consolidada y arraigada a la familia real británica.
La duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, ha llegado a su cumpleaños número 38, este jueves 9 de enero, con el apoyo de la reina Isabel II, una familia ejemplar y el cariño de millones de británicos.
Desde que entró a la realeza en el 2011, luego de su boda con el príncipe Guillermo, Kate ha ido escalando y perfeccionando sus apariciones en eventos y actividades oficiales.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace. The reception, hosted by Her Majesty The Queen, was attended by members of the Diplomatic Corps based in London — who support the work of @theroyalfamily in representing the UK at home 🇬🇧 and 🌎 abroad. This work includes the hosting of State Visits and The Queen’s regular audiences with Ambassadors and High Commissioners. Photos 📷 courtesy of PA
Así, con su sencillez y buen tacto, se ha ganado la confianza de la Reina Isabel II, al punto de que le ha permitido que la represente en ocasiones especiales.
View this post on Instagram
On #RemembranceSunday The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Her Majesty The Queen and members of @TheRoyalFamily, as the nation honoured those who have lost their lives in conflict. The Duchess of Cambridge joined The Queen and The Duchess of Cornwall on the balcony of the Foreign Office for the National Service of Remembrance, as The Prince of Wales laid a wreath at the Cenotaph on behalf of The Queen, who is Head of the Armed Forces, followed by The Duke of Cambridge, The Duke of Sussex, The Duke of York, and Members of the Royal Family. Every year, the nation unites on Remembrance Sunday, traditionally held at 11am on the second Sunday in November, to honour the service and sacrifice of our Armed Forces community, the British and Commonwealth veterans, the Allies that fought alongside us and the civilian servicemen and women involved in the two World Wars and later conflicts 📷PA / Crown Copyright #WeWillRememberThem
Con un matrimonio feliz y equilibrado y tres hermosos hijos, George, Charlotte y Louis, Kate encontró finalmente su puesto en la realeza y se ha adaptado a sus normas y costumbres, contrario a lo sucedido con Meghan Markle.
Pero no todo le ha sido impuesto, la duquesa también ha aportado su naturalidad y su sello personal a su familia y, sobre todo, a sus estilismos.
Por mucho tiempo se le criticó de reutilizar vestidos en eventos oficiales, hasta que se le aceptó el gesto como una manera de ser comedida y evitar gastos suntuosos a la familia real británica.
Así felicitaron Meghan y Harry a Kate Middleton por su cumpleaños
El Palacio de Kensington ha publicado una fotografía de Kate con motivo de su cumpleaños. En la imagen, aparece muy sonreída, sencilla y jovial en lo que fue una sesión de fotos tomada a la familia completa hace unos meses atrás.
Middleton usa un jersey gris con una camisa blanca por dentro y unos jeans. Su cabello como siempre, se ve ondulado y suelto y el maquillaje, bastante natural.
Los duques de Sussex, Meghan y Harry, aprovecharon la publicación para comentar con un mensaje breve su felicitación a la cumpleañera.
"¡Deseamos un feliz cumpleaños a la Duquesa de Cambridge!", escribió la cuenta oficial de @sussexroyal.
Los papas de Archie están viviendo su momento más difícil dado que este miércoles 8 de enero anunciaron su separación de la realeza, lo que ha significado un golpe bajo para la reina Isabel.
