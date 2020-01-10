Hailey Baldwin agradeció a Gigi Hadid por ayudarla con la enfermedad de Justin Bieber
“Lo que quiero decir es un enorme gracias a Yolanda Hadid, Gigi Hadid y Bella Hadid por traerme tanta claridad e información sobre la enfermedad de Lyme", escribió la modelo en Twitter.
Hailey Baldwin está enfrentando pruebas muy duras junto a su esposo, Justin Bieber, luego de que el cantante fuera diagnosticado con la enfermedad de Lyme.
Afortunadamente, la modelo de 23 años ha recibido el apoyo de muchos integrantes de la industria del entretenimiento; especialmente, de sus compañeras Gigi y Bella Hadid.
Al respecto, Hailey se tomó un momento para publicar un tuit agradeciendo a sus amigas por ayudarla a entender la enfermedad que está afectando a su marido.
“Lo que quiero decir es un enorme gracias a Yolanda Hadid, Gigi Hadid y Bella Hadid por traerme tanta claridad e información sobre la enfermedad de Lyme y por ayudarme a responder mis preguntas sobre el curso de acción, síntomas, entre otros. ¡Las amo, tres mujeres increíbles!”, escribió.
Gigi replicó rápidamente a sus palabras de gratitud. “Fue nuestro placer. Deseando la recuperación más rápida posible”, le dijo, según reseñó Just Jared. La madre de Gigi, Yolanda, y sus hermanos Bella y Anwar padecen la misma enfermedad que Justin.
I wanna say a huge thank you to @YolandaHadid and @bellahadid and @GiGiHadid for bringing me so much clarity and information on Lyme disease and for helping answer my questions about course of action, symptoms etc. Love you 3 amazing women!
— Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber) January 8, 2020
Justin Bieber revela que tiene la enfermedad de Lyme
Luego de haberse reportado que el artista estaba sufriendo la enfermedad de Lyme, el intérprete de “Yummy” decidió abrirse con sus fanáticos sobre el tema en Instagram.
"Mientras muchas personas seguían diciendo que Justin Bieber luce como una mie…, está en metanfetaminas, etc., no se dieron cuenta de que me habían diagnosticado recientemente la enfermedad de Lyme”, declaró en la red social. En el post agregó que además “tenía un caso grave de mononucleosis crónica que afectaba mi piel, función cerebral, energía y salud en general”.
View this post on Instagram
While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!! It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP
"Han sido un par de años difíciles para conseguir el tratamiento correcto que ayude a tratar esta enfermedad hasta ahora incurable y voy a regresar y mejor que nunca", aseguró la estrella.
Muchas personas se manifestaron en solidaridad con la joven celebridad, entre ellos la cantante canadiense Avril Lavigne, quien también fue diagnosticada con este mal hace unos años.
View this post on Instagram
Today @JustinBieber shared that he has Lyme disease. There are too many people that have this debilitating disease! People I love and care about and many friends and fans I have crossed paths with. To everyone affected by Lyme, I want to tell you that there is HOPE. Because Lyme is a daily struggle, for the better part of two years, I was really sick and fighting for my life. Writing #HeadAboveWater helped me get through the worst of it, but the bad days still come and go. At the time, putting together my album saved my life. I needed to tell my story and to be able to share my experiences with others. Lyme disease is in all 50 states in the US and in EVERY country in the world, except Antarctica. It is a global pandemic but NOT a global priority. I never want others to suffer the way that I did, and because of that it is now my mission to raise awareness & funds that will help eradicate this life-altering disease. Portions of proceeds from every show on the rest of the #HeadAboveWater tour and merch sales will continue to go directly to Lyme disease. I will continue to fight and to support! @TheAvrilLavigneFoundation supports people with Lyme Disease, serious illness or disabilities. We raise awareness and aid PREVENTION of the Lyme epidemic. We impact the lives of individuals and families affected by Lyme Disease through TREATMENT grants administered by our charitable partners; and we’ve aligned with @globallymealliance to accelerate scientific research. Please, JOIN US as we endeavor to educate people, prevent the spread of Lyme and find a cure. Our initiatives enable us to provide HOPE and expand the number of lives we’re able to transform. TOGETHER we can do this. #FightLyme #LymeIsReal #TheAvrilLavigneFoundation
NEWSLETTER
Lo Último de en tu correo...