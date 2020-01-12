Conoce a todos los ganadores de los Critics’ Choice Awards

Más de 400 críticos de radio, televisión y servicios en línea de Estados Unidos y Canadá, organizados en la BFCA (Broadcast Film Critics Association) y la BTJA (Broadcast Television Journalists Association), reconocieron lo mejor de la cinematografía y la televisión de la última temporada.

Este año, The Irishman se perfilaba como la favorita gracias a sus 14 nominaciones, incluidas las categorías de Mejor Película, Mejor Actor (Robert De Niro), Mejor Actor Secundario (Al Pacino y Joe Pesci), Mejor Director (Martin Scorsese), Mejor Edición, Mejor Diseño de Vestuario y Mejores Efectos Visuales. Sus principales competidores fueon Once Upon a Time… in Hollywwod (12), Little Women (9), 1917 y Marriage Story (8), y Jojo Rabbit, Joker y Parasite (7). En la televisión, la serie favorita era When They See Us, con 6 postulaciones, seguida por This is Us y Schitt’s Creek (5) y Barry, Chernobyl, Fleabag, Fosse/Verdon, Game of Thrones, The Crown, The Good Fight, Unbelievable y Watchmen (4).

Lista de ganadores

Cine

Mejor película

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Uncut Gems

Mejor Actor

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Mejor Actriz

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong'o, Us

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Mejor Actor/Actriz joven

Julia Butters, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Noah Jupe, Honey Boy

Thomasin McKenzie, Jojo Rabbit

Shahadi Wright Joseph, Us

Archie Yates, Jojo Rabbit

Mejor Elenco

The Irishman

Mejor Director

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Mejor Película Animada

Toy Story 4

Mejor Película de Comedia

Dolemite Is My Name

Mejor Película de Acción

Avengers: Endgame

Mejor Película de Ciencia Ficción o Terror

Us

Mejor Guión Original

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Parasite

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Lulu Wang, The Farewell

Mejor Guión Adaptado

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, Joker

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Mejor Cinematografa

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

Roger Deakins, 1917

Phedon Papamichael, Ford v Ferrari

Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman

Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Lawrence Sher, Joker

Mejor Diseño

Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran, Joker

Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales, 1917

Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman, Little Women

Lee Ha Jun, Parasite

Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Bob Shaw, Regina Graves, The Irishman

Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell, Downton Abbey

Mejor Edición

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems

Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker, Ford v Ferrari

Yang Jinmo, Parasite

Fred Raskin, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Thelma Schoonmaker, The Irishman

Lee Smith, 1917

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

Ruth E. Carter, Dolemite Is My Name

Julian Day, Rocketman

Jacqueline Durran, Little Women

Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson, The Irishman

Anna Robbins, Downton Abbey

Mejor Vestuario y Maquillaje

Bombshell

Dolemite Is My Name

The Irishman

Joker

Judy

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Rocketman

Mejores efectos especiales

1917

Ad Astra

The Aeronauts

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

The Lion King

Mejor Película de Lengua Extranjera

Atlantics

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Mejor Canción

"Glasgow (No Place Like Home)" – Wild Rose

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" – Rocketman

"I'm Standing With You" – Breakthrough

"Into the Unknown" – Frozen II

"Speechless" – Aladdin

"Spirit" – The Lion King

"Stand Up" – Harriet

Mejor Puntuación

Michael Abels, Us

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Thomas Newman, 1917

Robbie Robertson, The Irishman

Televisión

Mejor Serie de Drama

The Crown (Netflix)

David Makes Man (OWN)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Watchmen (HBO)

Mejor Actor en Serie de Drama

Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO)

Mejor Actriz en Serie de Drama

Regina King, Watchmen (HBO)

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie de Drama

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie de Drama

Jean Smart, Watchmen (HBO)

Mejor Serie de Comedia

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Mom (CBS)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Mejor Actor en Serie de Comedia

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

Mejor Actriz en Serie de Comedia

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (Amazon)

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie de Comedia

Andrew Scott, Fleabag (Amazon)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie de Comedia

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Mejor Serie Limitada

When They See Us (Netflix)

Mejor Película para Televisión

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Guava Island (Amazon)

Native Son (HBO)

Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Mejor Actor en Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22 (Hulu)

Mahershala Ali, True Detective (HBO)

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Jared Harris, Chernobyl (HBO)

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us (Netflix)

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Noah Wyle, The Red Line (CBS)

Mejor Actriz en Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable (Netflix)

Anne Hathaway, Modern Love (Amazon)

Megan Hilty, Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Joey King, The Act (Hulu)

Jessie Mueller, Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable (Netflix)

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión

Asante Blackk, When They See Us (Netflix)

George Clooney, Catch-22 (Hulu)

John Leguizamo, When They See Us (Netflix)

Dev Patel, Modern Love (Amazon)

Jesse Plemons, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl (HBO)

Russell Tovey, Years and Years (HBO)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión

Patricia Arquette, The Act (Hulu)

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us (Netflix)

Toni Collette, Unbelievable (Netflix)

Niecy Nash, When They See Us (Netflix)

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Emma Thompson, Years and Years (HBO)

Emily Watson, Chernobyl (HBO)

Mejor Serie Animada

Big Mouth (Netflix)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Undone (Amazon)

Mejor Talk Show

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Mejor Especial de Comedia

Amy Schumer: Growing (Netflix)

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC)

Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)

Reconocimiento especial

Fue para el actor y comediante Edward Regan Murphy quien recibIó el premio Lifetime Achievement Award. Al recibir este galardón Eddie Murphy agradeció a la Asociación de críticos y señaló, "he estado haciendo películas durante casi 40 años y poder ganarse la vida como actor es un privilegio, hacer reír a la gente me convierte en la persona más afortunada", y agregó "es un momento perfecto para mí, he tenido un año maravilloso y este premio es la mejor forma de coronarlo".

Esta galardón es otorgado a intérpretes que, durante sus vidas, han realizado contribuciones creativas de gran importancia artística en el campo de la grabación.