Conoce a todos los ganadores de los Critics’ Choice Awards

Se llevó a cabo la 25ª entrega de los Critics’ Choice Awards desde el The Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica
Más de 400 críticos de radio, televisión y servicios en línea de Estados Unidos y Canadá, organizados en la BFCA (Broadcast Film Critics Association) y la BTJA (Broadcast Television Journalists Association), reconocieron lo mejor de la cinematografía y la televisión de la última temporada.
Este año, The Irishman se perfilaba como la favorita gracias a sus 14 nominaciones, incluidas las categorías de Mejor Película, Mejor Actor (Robert De Niro), Mejor Actor Secundario (Al Pacino y Joe Pesci), Mejor Director (Martin Scorsese), Mejor Edición, Mejor Diseño de Vestuario y Mejores Efectos Visuales. Sus principales competidores fueon Once Upon a Time… in Hollywwod (12), Little Women (9), 1917 y Marriage Story (8), y Jojo Rabbit, Joker y Parasite (7). En la televisión, la serie favorita era When They See Us, con 6 postulaciones, seguida por This is Us y Schitt’s Creek (5) y Barry, Chernobyl, Fleabag, Fosse/Verdon, Game of Thrones, The Crown, The Good Fight, Unbelievable y Watchmen (4).
Lista de ganadores
Cine
Mejor película
1917
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Uncut Gems
Mejor Actor
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Mejor Actriz
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong'o, Us
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Mejor Actor/Actriz joven
Julia Butters, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Noah Jupe, Honey Boy
Thomasin McKenzie, Jojo Rabbit
Shahadi Wright Joseph, Us
Archie Yates, Jojo Rabbit
Mejor Elenco
The Irishman
Mejor Director
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Mejor Película Animada
Toy Story 4
Mejor Película de Comedia
Dolemite Is My Name
Mejor Película de Acción
Avengers: Endgame
Mejor Película de Ciencia Ficción o Terror
Us
Mejor Guión Original
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Parasite
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Lulu Wang, The Farewell
Mejor Guión Adaptado
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, Joker
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Mejor Cinematografa
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Roger Deakins, 1917
Phedon Papamichael, Ford v Ferrari
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Mejor Diseño
Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran, Joker
Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales, 1917
Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman, Little Women
Lee Ha Jun, Parasite
Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Bob Shaw, Regina Graves, The Irishman
Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell, Downton Abbey
Mejor Edición
Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems
Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker, Ford v Ferrari
Yang Jinmo, Parasite
Fred Raskin, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Thelma Schoonmaker, The Irishman
Lee Smith, 1917
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
Ruth E. Carter, Dolemite Is My Name
Julian Day, Rocketman
Jacqueline Durran, Little Women
Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson, The Irishman
Anna Robbins, Downton Abbey
Mejor Vestuario y Maquillaje
Bombshell
Dolemite Is My Name
The Irishman
Joker
Judy
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Rocketman
Mejores efectos especiales
1917
Ad Astra
The Aeronauts
Avengers: Endgame
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
The Lion King
Mejor Película de Lengua Extranjera
Atlantics
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Mejor Canción
"Glasgow (No Place Like Home)" – Wild Rose
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" – Rocketman
"I'm Standing With You" – Breakthrough
"Into the Unknown" – Frozen II
"Speechless" – Aladdin
"Spirit" – The Lion King
"Stand Up" – Harriet
Mejor Puntuación
Michael Abels, Us
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Thomas Newman, 1917
Robbie Robertson, The Irishman
Televisión
Mejor Serie de Drama
The Crown (Netflix)
David Makes Man (OWN)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Pose (FX)
Succession (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
Watchmen (HBO)
Mejor Actor en Serie de Drama
Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO)
Mejor Actriz en Serie de Drama
Regina King, Watchmen (HBO)
Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie de Drama
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie de Drama
Jean Smart, Watchmen (HBO)
Mejor Serie de Comedia
Barry (HBO)
Fleabag (Amazon)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Mom (CBS)
One Day at a Time (Netflix)
PEN15 (Hulu)
Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Mejor Actor en Serie de Comedia
Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)
Mejor Actriz en Serie de Comedia
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (Amazon)
Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie de Comedia
Andrew Scott, Fleabag (Amazon)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie de Comedia
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Mejor Serie Limitada
When They See Us (Netflix)
Mejor Película para Televisión
Brexit (HBO)
Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Guava Island (Amazon)
Native Son (HBO)
Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
Mejor Actor en Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22 (Hulu)
Mahershala Ali, True Detective (HBO)
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
Jared Harris, Chernobyl (HBO)
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us (Netflix)
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Noah Wyle, The Red Line (CBS)
Mejor Actriz en Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable (Netflix)
Anne Hathaway, Modern Love (Amazon)
Megan Hilty, Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
Joey King, The Act (Hulu)
Jessie Mueller, Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable (Netflix)
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión
Asante Blackk, When They See Us (Netflix)
George Clooney, Catch-22 (Hulu)
John Leguizamo, When They See Us (Netflix)
Dev Patel, Modern Love (Amazon)
Jesse Plemons, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl (HBO)
Russell Tovey, Years and Years (HBO)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión
Patricia Arquette, The Act (Hulu)
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us (Netflix)
Toni Collette, Unbelievable (Netflix)
Niecy Nash, When They See Us (Netflix)
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Emma Thompson, Years and Years (HBO)
Emily Watson, Chernobyl (HBO)
Mejor Serie Animada
Big Mouth (Netflix)
BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)
The Simpsons (Fox)
Undone (Amazon)
Mejor Talk Show
Desus & Mero (Showtime)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
Mejor Especial de Comedia
Amy Schumer: Growing (Netflix)
Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC)
Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)
Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix)
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)
Reconocimiento especial
Fue para el actor y comediante Edward Regan Murphy quien recibIó el premio Lifetime Achievement Award. Al recibir este galardón Eddie Murphy agradeció a la Asociación de críticos y señaló, "he estado haciendo películas durante casi 40 años y poder ganarse la vida como actor es un privilegio, hacer reír a la gente me convierte en la persona más afortunada", y agregó "es un momento perfecto para mí, he tenido un año maravilloso y este premio es la mejor forma de coronarlo".
Esta galardón es otorgado a intérpretes que, durante sus vidas, han realizado contribuciones creativas de gran importancia artística en el campo de la grabación.
