Marvel: Esta es la imagen que se filtro de Jared Leto como "Morbius"

View this post on Instagram

Third day of 2020 lets end the week Stronger than ever! I truly can not wait to see this film, so much so, that I just had to create & pay tribute!! I've got my fingers crossed for this one!! #morbius #thelivingvampire Directed by #danielespinosa starring #jaredleto ! Cheers & enjoy~ #mexifunk #thisisvector #madeonz #adobeillustrator . #zbookx2 #MarvelComics #vampire #michaelmorbius #moviefan #comicbookfan #fanmade