Bon Jovi anuncia nuevo álbum y gira con Bryan Adams

View this post on Instagram

We’re kicking off 2020 with a tour announcement 🙌 Our #BonJovi2020 Tour with @bryanadams starts in June! Backstage with JBJ Fan Club & @americanexpress Card Members pre-sale begins Tuesday, January 21 at 10am local time. Public on-sale begins Friday, January 24. Check out www.bonjovi.com for more details. June 10, 2020 – Tacoma, WA June 11, 2020 – Portland, OR June 13, 2020 – Sacramento, CA June 16, 2020 – San Jose, CA June 18, 2020 – Los Angeles, CA June 20, 2020 – Las Vegas, NV* June 23, 2020 – San Antonio, TX June 25, 2020 – Dallas, TX June 26, 2020 – Tulsa, OK July 10, 2020 – Toronto, ON* July 14, 2020 – Newark, NJ July 16, 2020 – Boston, MA July 19, 2020 – Detroit, MI July 21, 2020 – Chicago, IL July 23, 2020 – St. Louis, MO July 25, 2020 – Washington, DC July 27, 2020 – New York, NY July 28, 2020 – New York, NY *without Bryan Adams