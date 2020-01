Eréndira Ibarra agradecida por ser parte del elenco de Matrix 4

View this post on Instagram

The Matrix 4 'Sense8' Actress Eréndira Ibarra Reteams With Lana Wachowski On Warner Bros.- Village Roadshow Sequel – by @deadline : "EXCLUSIVE: Eréndira Ibarra will be reuniting with Sense8 co-creator Lana Wachowski in the Warner Bros./Village Roadshow sequel The Matrix 4, which is expected to begin filming this year. Ibarra will be joining franchise returnees Keanu Reeves (Neo), Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity), and Jada Pinkett Smith (Niobe) as well as newcomers Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Toby Onwumere, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who is rumored to be playing young Morpheus. Henwick is buzzed to play a female Neo-like character…."