Video: Miss Colombia denuncia fraude en certamen de belleza en México

My beautiful family from all over the world 🌎 . I am so grateful for the incredible opportunity to make connections with all of these woman full of purpose, dreams and desires to make this world 🌎 a better place. We all have tried our best and have shown the world that it’s ok to be yourself. I will cherish every moment and I will keep in touch. I am going to miss them all. One thing I would love to say is that I have learned in my life not to ever question Gods plans. Whatever is meant to be will be a crown 👑 doesn’t define who you are. We are all special, capable, strong woman full of talents and unique personalities. No matter what happens tomorrow we are queens 👸 because we all had the courage to enter this challenge together with a humble heart. All the best for all of you. You are all amazing. This experience would of not been the same without you all💖 thank you @missglobalofficial family for all the priceless moments. Now let’s have fun and celebrate 🎊 our amazing dedication. Tomorrow is a big day for all of us.