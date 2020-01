Aplicación muestra cómo se ve una persona sin maquillaje y usuarios la usan con celebridades

View this post on Instagram

ERRRRYONE. This book is important. Not just because yours truly wrote down some home truths in it, but because in reading everyone else’s stories of overcoming pain I felt a million times better for being human. @scarcurtis (🧚‍♂️💙) is the true genius behind this collection of words from 74 incredible voices such as @lenadunham my spiritual guide Dame Emma Thompson @elizabday @fearnecotton @samsmith and many many more. I promise nothing but good feelings upon reading, and pages and pages of them. Oh and by the way….ITS OK TO FEEL BLUE. 👊🤝🙌 #itsoktofeelblue #💙 #scarlettisthetrueOG #keepfeeling #keepreadingpeople