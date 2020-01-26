Famosos lloran la muerte de Kobe Bryant y manda emotivos mensajes
Reportaron que Kobe estaba viajando con otras tres personas cuando el helicóptero cayó al producirse un incendio
La leyenda de la NBA y los Lakers de Los Ángeles, Kobe Bryant falleció en un accidente aéreo mientras viajaba en su helicóptero privado en California, de acuerdo a información de medios de comunicación de Estados Unidos.
TMZ fue el primero en confirmar la noticia y reportaron que Kobe estaba viajando con otras tres personas cuando el helicóptero cayó al producirse un incendio. Celebridades de todo el mundo han lamentado la muerte del basquetbolista.
Uno de sus más fieles seguidores es el cantante Justin Bieber, quien por medio de su cuenta de Instagram dedicó unas palabras a Kobe Bryant.
R.I.P. Kobe Bryant 😢 when DR played for the Lakers I had pleasure of meeting him and watching the games up front! Although I didn’t know him personally this legendary Sports God touched people all over the world 🙏🏼 so the news we all received this morning is heartbreaking! Sending love to his friends & family #gonetoosoon
There are no words that can truly express how I feel right now. I’m in shock. My heart hurts. This man changed my life and gave me a love for a sport that some would call unhealthy. I haven’t even been able to really watch basketball since he retired. Basketball to me was Kobe Bryant. Basketball to ME, IS Kobe Bryant. Thank you, Kobe. #blackmambaforever
