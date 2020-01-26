Famosos lloran la muerte de Kobe Bryant y manda emotivos mensajes

Reportaron que Kobe estaba viajando con otras tres personas cuando el helicóptero cayó al producirse un incendio

Por Patricia Carranza Alva

La leyenda de la NBA y los Lakers de Los Ángeles, Kobe Bryant falleció en un accidente aéreo mientras viajaba en su helicóptero privado en California, de acuerdo a información de medios de comunicación de Estados Unidos.

TMZ fue el primero en confirmar la noticia y reportaron que Kobe estaba viajando con otras tres personas cuando el helicóptero cayó al producirse un incendio. Celebridades de todo el mundo han lamentado la muerte del basquetbolista.

Uno de sus más fieles seguidores es el cantante Justin Bieber, quien por medio de su cuenta de Instagram dedicó unas palabras a Kobe Bryant.

 

View this post on Instagram

Muy triste 😞 parece tan irreal! #RIP MAMBA!

A post shared by Daddy Yankee (@daddyyankee) on

 

