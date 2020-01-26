Revelan fotos nunca antes vistas de Meghan Markle durante su juventud
En el material compartido se pueden ver importantes momentos en la vida y crecimiento de la duquesa de Sussex.
El padre de Meghan Markle develó al mundo entero decenas de fotos y al menos cinco videos nunca antes de vistos de su hija para un documental en el que se explayó sobre la relación que tuvo con ella antes de que se casara con el príncipe Harry en 2018.
El exdirector de iluminación de 75 años aseguró en el largometraje transmitido por Channel 5 lo orgulloso que se sintió cuando Meghan vino al mundo y afirmó que los años de la infancia de la ahora duquesa de Sussex fueron "los más felices de mi vida"; reseñó Daily Mail.
En el material compartido se pueden ver importantes momentos en la vida y crecimiento de la esposa del hijo menor de Lady Di. Su nacimiento, retratos con su madre Doria Ragland, días de Navidad o salidas en familia antes de que sus padres se divorciaran y ella decidiera quedarse a vivir con él en su adolescencia.
Igualmente, difundió videos caseros de su graduación de la secundaria y primeros pasos como actriz en producciones escolares. También, imágenes luego de que logró obtener papeles en Hollywood.
“Cuando ella nació, no podría haber sido más feliz. Me la entregaron, vi su rostro, sus pequeños dedos envueltos alrededor de mis dedos y eso fue todo, estaba enamorado. Solo sabía que ella iba a ser especial”, dijo en la cinta Thomas Markle: My Story.
"Meghan Markle me debe"
La nueva filtración de fotos personales e información privada sobre la vida de la exactriz vuelve a constituir un ataque por parte de su padre.
Sin embargo, el hombre defendió su decisión de hablar y aceptar dinero para hacerlo en la producción de 90 minutos.
“En este punto, me deben. La realeza me debe. Harry me debe, Meghan me debe. Por lo que he pasado debería ser recompensado. Mi hija me dijo que cuando llegue a mi último año me cuidará. Ahora estoy en mi último año, es hora de cuidar a papá”, dijo.
Además, agregó: “Creo que le di un sentido de orgullo, creo que le di un sentido del deber y el trabajo, creo que Meghan diría que hice un muy buen trabajo como padre”.
Privacidad de Archie fue un factor decisivo en la renuncia de Meghan y Harry
Una fuente aseguró a TMZ que aunque la exactriz ya estaba cansada de soportar a los medios británicos, todo se empeoró cuando nació su hijo Archie.
