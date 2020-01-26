Revelan fotos nunca antes vistas de Meghan Markle durante su juventud

View this post on Instagram

REPOST @dailymail Thomas Markle has shared extraordinary unseen photos and films of his Duchess daughter for a 90-minute bombshell documentary where he spoke of their loving and close relationship before she dumped him for Harry and his 'stiff' royal family. The 75-year-old also described his pride after the birth of his daughter in August 1981 as he opened up to Channel 5 in a film, watched by 1.2million people last night, which is sure to upset the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they start their new life in Canada. Mr Markle says Meghan's childhood years were 'the happiest of my life' as he shared dozens of pictures of her key moments including on the day she entered the world and as father and daughter bonded while he changed her nappies in the following days. There are also a string of happy photos of Meghan with her mother Doria Ragland, including at family Christmas parties and summer picnics near their home in California, before she moved in with Thomas as a teenager after the couple's divorce. Mr Markle has also shared rare home video footage of Meghan's first school productions where he says a star was born, her high school graduation, leaving for college as well as family photos as she won her first Hollywood parts and secured her breakthrough on Suits. An emotional Mr Markle also said he was 'jealous' and cried as he saw the Prince of Wales walking his daughter down the aisle and justified making the film to defend himself and rebut the 'trashy things' said about him. Channel 5 has refused to reveal to MailOnline what Mr Markle was paid, but with Meghan's father known to have been paid £7,500 to appear on Good Morning Britain in 2018 industry sources suggest his fee would likely run into tens of thousands of pounds. Describing meeting Meghan for the first time, he told the documentary: 'When she was born I couldn’t have been happier. They handed her to me, I saw her face, her little fingers wrapped around my fingers and that was it, I was in love. I just knew she was going to be special. I was just knocked out by that child. She was just beautiful and I just couldn’t put her down'.