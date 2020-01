Fans reaccionan de forma emotiva al estreno de "Miss Americana" de Taylor Swift

View this post on Instagram

So it’s finally out! #MissAmericana is on @netflixfilm and I’m really excited for you to see it. I want to thank @lanawilson for her endless curiosity and for wanting to make this film. It’s pretty wild to be sharing this much of my life because it’s pretty scary to be vulnerable! (understatement of the century) But I’m also so grateful to the critics and journalists who have so thoughtfully watched and reflected on the film. 🙏🌯🐱🎒🎶