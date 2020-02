Kate Middleton brilló en los premios Bafta 2020 luciendo un vestido bordado en oro

View this post on Instagram

The Duke & Duchess are attending the BAFTAs this evening! The 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London, celebrating the very best in British and international cinema. As a nod of support for the BAFTAs focus on sustainable fashion this year — which asked that guests re-wear, rent or wear vintage — The Duchess is re-wearing her bespoke Alexander McQueen gown, worn in Malaysia during the 2012 Diamond Jubilee Royal Tour of South East Asia. It features gold embroidered hibiscus flowers, chosen at the time since they are the national flower of Malaysia. The Duchess is also wearing new jewellery from Van Cleef and Arpels.