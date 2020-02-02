Un reality de Netflix: el primer trabajo de Meghan Markle tras renunciar a la realeza

View this post on Instagram

Meghan Markle Is Not Appearing On BFF Jessica Mulroney's New Reality Show Is Meghan Markle returning to TV…. not so fast! The star will not be appearing on a new Canadian reality TV series in the near future. On Saturday, reports surfaced that the Duchess of Sussex was returning to the small screen with her best friend, @Jessicamulroney,on a new show about second weddings. According to Page Six , the reality TV series will follow Jessica as she helps 10 couples have another shot at having their dream wedding. And while the premise is heart-melting, the rumors surrounding Meghan's involvement aren't. However, the upcoming series from CTV, which is slated to stream on Netflix and titled I Do, Redo , set the record straight on Twitter . "As confirmed to @PageSix yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex does not appear in upcoming @CTV series I Do, Redo," the account stated on Saturday afternoon. At this time, Netflix Canada has yet to weigh in on the rumors. While Meghan won't be appearing on her BFF's upcoming show, it looks like she and Prince Harry are ready to take on the next chapter in their lives after they announced they were both stepping down as "senior members" of the royal family . Starting with their summer plans later this year. Earlier this week, a source said that Meghan and Harry were in the early stages of relocating to Los Angeles, Calif. for the summer. "They have started to look at homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams. They are getting their ducks in a row and seeing if it's logistically possible," an insider previously shared. "They've reached out to people in L.A. and would like to assemble a team of locals." Plus, the former Suits star's mom, Doria Ragland, resides in the City of Angels. According to the source, the celebrity couple "is hoping to find something that will fit their needs." #sussexroyals #duchessofsussex #princeharry #meghanmarkle #jessicamulroney