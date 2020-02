Reina Letizia lució impecable en vestido blanco y abrigo de piel

View this post on Instagram

King Felipe and Queen Letizia were accompanied by their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía at the solemn opening of the Spanish parliament, the Cortes Generales. The royals arrived at the Congress of Deputies and were greeted by President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez and Chief of State of Defense Major, Miguel Ángel Villarroya. Military honours were then presented before His Majesty reviewed the troops. They then met other members of the government ahead of the opening. Their Majesties, Their Royal Highnesses, the President of the Senate and the President of the Congress of Deputies entered the lower's house's chambers via the Puerta de los Leones. 📸Casa de SM el Rey