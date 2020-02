Chris Rock pone el acento crítico por la ausencia de nominados negros en la apertura de los Oscars 2020

View this post on Instagram

@janellemonae kicked off #oscarssowhite with a great #blackhistorymonth performance. Then #chrisrock and #stevemartin made jokes about missing vaginas with the all male directing nominees and missing Black nominees with a #cynthiaerivo joke. It didn't help that Steve Martin mispronounced @cynthiaerivo name. Chris Rock made a joke about #EddieMurphy hiding under the stage. With things get better? Guess the plan is to have people of color tune in by listening to bad jokes. #oscars2020 #academyawards