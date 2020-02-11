El príncipe Harry se sometió a un tratamiento para combatir su calvicie
Un especialista destacó que la pérdida de cabello del duque de Sussex se agravó desde su matrimonio con la exactriz Meghan Markle.
El príncipe Harry decidió luchar contra la severa calvicie que sufre desde hace varios con la ayuda de los expertos.
Fuentes revelaron en exclusiva a The Sun que el duque de Sussex asistió a la reconocida Clínica Tricológica Philip Kingsley, en Londres, a finales del año pasado para atender el problema estético.
Según el medio, el hijo menor de Lady Di se habría sometido a un engrosamiento del cabello en el centro especializado para atender la caída del pelo. Igualmente, su esposa, Meghan Markle, había visitado la clínica días antes de su gran boda.
View this post on Instagram
WOW. BREAKING NEWS🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 I did not expect this. Harry and Meghan have decided to step back from their ‘Senior Roles’ within the Royal Family and will be splitting their time living between England and North America. I did NOT expect this!!! Thoughts?!!!!! 😨😭😱😱😱😱😱 – Also before anyone comes at me for the sad emojis – I am genuinely happy for them but just in shock!!! I’m glad they are doing it their way. ❤️ #Repost @sussexroyal ・・・ “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com Image © PA
"La visita de Harry causó un gran revuelo", explicó el anónimo. “Esta empresa es muy prestigiosa. Es uno de los mejores lugares del mundo. Tiene una amplia gama de planes de tratamiento diferentes", dijo.
Asimismo, destacó que "la reunión con Harry fue bien".
View this post on Instagram
I know you all have been wondering where The Sussexes have been spending their family time and I finally have the official answer for you all! CANADA! 🇨🇦 Today, a palace spokesperson said, “As has been reported, Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in Canada. The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both," the announcement stated. "The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family. They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son."
El príncipe Harry y su lucha contra la calvicie 'real'
El padre de Archie no es el único que ha batallado con esta afección. La calvicie en la familia real británica ha sido un mal evidente a lo largo de los años.
De acuerdo a Daily Mail, el doctor Asim Shahmalak expuso en 2019 que el príncipe Philip fue el primero en demostrar una severa pérdida de cabello que heredaron tanto su hijo Charles como sus nietos William y Harry.
View this post on Instagram
The royal tour of southern Africa has officially come to an end. Harry, Meghan, and baby Archie landed back in London early Thursday morning, but coverage of the trip, and of the searing statement Prince Harry released about the press on the penultimate day of the visit, continues. Now, it seems, a new documentary will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the Sussexes' 10-day tour of South Africa, Botswana, Angola, and Malawi! "Just finished filming a documentary on Harry and Meghan in Africa," wrote British news anchor Tom Bradby on Twitter this morning. "I think it will explain a lot when it airs." SO EXCITED!! 🎥
"La calvicie de Harry fue más lenta en despegar, pero ahora está alcanzando a su hermano rápidamente, particularmente en el área de la corona. Su parche calvo se ha duplicado en tamaño en los últimos dos años y lamentablemente su calvicie se está acelerando rápidamente", apuntó el especialista.
Igualmente, William, quien comenzó a sufrir los efectos del gen a sus 20 años, optó por afeitarse la cabeza en 2018 para evitar que se notaran más las zonas lampiñas; informó Business Insider.
https://twitter.com/elliotwagland/status/953983027507617792/photo/1
