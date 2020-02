Lady Gaga impacta en selfie sin maquillaje y con las cejas decoloradas

View this post on Instagram

We created this product (and 11 MORE SHADES) for my biggest fans. I've been testing this for a long time (like in Miami 😛) and I know you’re going to love this bold lip color!!! Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon drops on @hauslabs (hauslabs.com) & amazon.com/hauslabs on 2/18. PUT YOUR FUCKING PAWS UP 💋