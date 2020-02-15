Kate Middleton rescata el jersey en esta temporada ¡Cópiate de este look ideal para el frío!

View this post on Instagram

Today The Duchess of Cambridge has taken her UK-wide #5BigQuestions survey to Northern Ireland and Scotland, starting with a visit to @TheArkOpenFarm in County Down, Northern Ireland. The #5BigQuestions Survey aims to spark a national conversation on the early years that will ultimately help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come – visit the link in our bio to fill out the survey. At the farm The Duchess spoke with local parents and grandparents about their experiences of raising young children, and their thoughts on the early years. What we experience in our earliest years – from in the womb to the age of five – is instrumental in shaping our future lives. The Duchess has spent time meeting families across the country and hearing about the issues they face, in addition to speaking with academics, experts, organisations and practitioners. The ‘5 Big Questions on the Under 5s’ survey is designed to bring together the thoughts of as many people as possible – recognising that everyone has a role in ensuring strong, healthy foundations for the youngest in our society that will positively affect their lifelong outcomes. Photos © Kensington Palace