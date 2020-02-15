Kate Middleton rescata el jersey en esta temporada ¡Cópiate de este look ideal para el frío!
La esposa de William nos demuestra cuán útil y versátil puede ser un jersey celeste.
La duquesa de Cambridge nos ha vuelto a dar ideas para sobrevivir al frío de esta temporada. Kate Middleton rescató el jersey como pieza intermedia para sus apariciones al aire libre.
Kate Middleton impone los pantalones acampanados como moda para el 2020
La duquesa de Cambridge rescata una tendencia que nunca pasará desapercibida.
Y es que esta pieza tiene el honor de proteger hasta el cuello del viento frío. Por ello resulta perfecta para estas épocas de bajas temperaturas.
Kate vistió este jersey celeste con chaqueta de grandes bolsillos y leggings de denim. El detalle de las botas altas de color marrón fue encantador.
El pasado miércoles, la esposa de William acudió a diversos compromisos en Irlanda de Norte y Escocia. En el primero de ellos, asistió con este look hermoso a la granja The Ark Open Farm donde compartió con niños y hasta sostuvo una serpiente.
View this post on Instagram
Today The Duchess of Cambridge has taken her UK-wide #5BigQuestions survey to Northern Ireland and Scotland, starting with a visit to @TheArkOpenFarm in County Down, Northern Ireland. The #5BigQuestions Survey aims to spark a national conversation on the early years that will ultimately help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come – visit the link in our bio to fill out the survey. At the farm The Duchess spoke with local parents and grandparents about their experiences of raising young children, and their thoughts on the early years. What we experience in our earliest years – from in the womb to the age of five – is instrumental in shaping our future lives. The Duchess has spent time meeting families across the country and hearing about the issues they face, in addition to speaking with academics, experts, organisations and practitioners. The ‘5 Big Questions on the Under 5s’ survey is designed to bring together the thoughts of as many people as possible – recognising that everyone has a role in ensuring strong, healthy foundations for the youngest in our society that will positively affect their lifelong outcomes. Photos © Kensington Palace
Luego renovó su atuendo por uno más formal, sin desperdiciar el jersey celeste. La duquesa visitó Aberdeen, específicamente el café Social Bite, donde se les da refugio y comida a personas vulnerables.
Para esta aparición, Middleton conservó el jersey pero cambió la chaqueta marrón por un abrigo casi del mismo color. También optó por unos botines negros de tacón.
View this post on Instagram
📷 Beautiful princess Catherine 👑👑 @kensingtonroyal 💙💙💙💙 • . . . . . . . . #katemiddleton #princewilliam #princegeorge #princesscharlotte #princelouis #princecharles #princessdiana#jamesmiddleton #queenelizabeth#royalfamily #duchess #britishroyalfamily #princephilip #duchessofcambridge #dukeofcambridge#cambridge#princesskate#kensingtonpalace#kate#kensingtonroyal#duchesskate#princesskate#royal#royals#buckinghampalace#princessCatherine#princeofwales#princessofwales#british#royalty#katemiddletonstyle
¿A qué se debe esta nueva salida de Kate Middleton?
Esta gira que está realizando busca dar a conocer la encuesta 5 Big Questions en todo el Reino Unido, con la intención de conocer cuáles son las deficiencias en la educación de niños pequeños y poder tomar acciones en pro de una mejor calidad de vida.
“La encuesta 'Las 5 grandes preguntas sobre los menores de 5 años' está diseñada para reunir los pensamientos de la mayor cantidad de personas posible, reconociendo que todos tienen un papel en garantizar bases sólidas y saludables para los más jóvenes de nuestra sociedad que afectarán positivamente sus resultados de por vida”, explicó la publicación en la cuenta oficial del Kensington Palace.
View this post on Instagram
Grabbing a @Social_Bite in Aberdeen – in Scotland The Duchess of Cambridge visited the café to speak with employees, volunteers and customers who have experienced homelessness about how early childhood experiences can have a lasting impact. Social Bite runs social enterprise cafés across Scotland and distributes food and hot drinks to people experiencing homelessness. The organisation also employs staff who have experienced homelessness themselves. The Duchess has been taking her UK-wide landmark survey ‘5 Big Questions on the Under 5s’ to Northern Ireland and Scotland, following visits to Birmingham, Cardiff, Woking and London last month. Speaking about the #5BigQuestions survey, The Duchess said: • “I wanted to hear directly from people across the UK and it’s great to have been able to talk to people in Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and across England about their experiences. • I want to thank the 200,000 people who have filled it out because each and every response will help show us what society really thinks about raising the next generation. • I am excited to hear from even more people before it closes on 21st February”. • The #5BigQuestions survey takes just 5 minutes to complete – and aims to spark a national conversation on the early years. Visit the link in our bio to fill out the survey and help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come. Photos © Kensington Palace
También le puede interesar:
Kate Middleton se perfila como la nueva favorita de la reina Isabel II
La naturalidad y timidez de Kate han conquistado la confianza de la reina.
NEWSLETTER
Lo Último de en tu correo...