Justin Bieber reveló que no podía serle fiel a Hailey Baldwin cuando comenzaron a salir

The Biebers are officially a red carpet couple. You know what they say about newlywed bliss? Well, it certainly seems to have hit Justin and Hailey, who packed on the PDA during their first official public appearance as a married duo on Monday night at the premiere of his docuseries, Seasons. Justin and Hailey seemingly only had eyes for each other as they posed for photos together. 📸: @gettyimages