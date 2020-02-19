“Me he sentido muy odiada recientemente”: Billie Eilish llora por culpa de los haters al recibir el premio Brits 2020 en Londres
La cantante estadounidense en un emotivo mensaje habló del efecto de las redes sociales en su vida, las cuales le "han arruinado su vida"
Con apenas 18 años de edad, Billie Eilish es la artista musical del momento que ha logrado un sitial importante en la industria de la música por su destacada calidad vocal.
En una noche de gran entusiasmo y desfile de los grandes de la música británica, la cantante llegó a los premios Brits 2020, donde fue nominada en la categoría mejor artista femenina internacional y logró alzarse con esta distinción en una emotiva intervención, tal como lo reseña Daily Mail.
Desde el O2 Arena de Londres, la joven cantante estadounidense se vio conmovida frente a las estrellas de la música que se reunieron en este galardón, en el momento en que subió a buscar su premio.
Con un rostro evidentemente afectado, la artista no logró contener las lágrimas y rompió en llanto al expresar cuán difícil ha sido lidiar sus emociones con las duras críticas de los usuarios en la cuenta Instagram.
En su intervención frente a cientos de fanáticos e invitados, dijo: “Quería decir algo que estaba pensando hace dos segundos…me he sentido muy odiada recientemente”, admitió al sincerarse de cómo se ha sentido por lo que se dice de ella en las redes sociales.
Billie Eilish habló de esto, minutos después de estar en el escenario cantando en vivo y pro vez primera la canción “No Time To Die”, que fue elegida para la nueva película de James Bond.
Tras hacer pública su afectación por culpa de los comentarios que miles de haters hacen en las redes, Billie Eilish, habló de la situación y su voz se quebró, sin poder controlar las palabras en su emotivo discurso.
“Y cuando estaba en el escenario y los vi sonriéndome, realmente me dieron ganas de llorar , y quiero llorar ahora mismo, así que gracias”, dijo en el momento en que rompió a llorar frente a la audiencia de los premios Brits 2020.
Precisamente de esta situación, habló la cantante al ser entrevistada en la cadena BBC Breakfast donde manifestó que hace apenas unos días había decidido no leer más los comentarios que los seguidores dejan en su cuenta oficial de Instagram.
“Paré como hace dos días. He dejado de leer los comentarios por completo. Estaba arruinando mi vida. Es raro. Cuanto más genial son las cosas que haces, más personas te odian”, declaró la joven.
Sostuvo que es muy difícil leer los comentarios y no verse afectada ante los crueles comentarios de algunos seguidores.
Todavía trato de que me gusten las publicaciones de los fanáticos. Si veo a algún fanático en cualquier lugar, solo quiero hablar con ellos. Son personas, son como mis amigos, pero el internet está arruinando mi vida, así que lo apagué", dijo al anunciar que no dará un paso más adelante con las redes sociales.
