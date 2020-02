Ella es la intérprete de la canción que acompaña la película “A todos los chicos: P.D Todavía te quiero”

View this post on Instagram

:,) my song moral of the story is in the most heartbreaking scene of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Pt 2. thanks to @finneas @noahconrad & @casey_smith for taking THE most heartbreaking part of my life and writing this one with me. stream to all the boys i loved before. ps i still love you NOW on @netflix and ofc moral of the story 🥺🥺🙈😭 @toalltheboysnetflix @lanacondor @ncentineo