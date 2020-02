¡El rencor continúa! Maddox no reconoce a Brad Pitt como su padre

View this post on Instagram

Angelina Jolie revealed what her defining moment was when she realized that Brad Pitt would be in her life for a long time. Angie said that there was a time when a young Maddox called Brad “dad” because he frequently saw him with Jolie. “It was amazing. We were playing with cards on the floor of a hotel room, and we both heard it and didn’t say anything and just looked at each other. So, that was probably the most defining moment, when we decided that we would all be a family.” She said. Their love start from Maddox and end with Maddox. As the times goes by seems Brad Pitt never stop tried to make his relationship with Maddox back on the track again. Always pray the best life for Jolie Pitt family❤️ God bless🙏🏻 #bradpitt #angelinajolie #brangelina #maddoxjoliepitt