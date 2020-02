¡Muy chic! Kate Middleton deslumbró en un versátil atuendo deportivo

View this post on Instagram

The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of SportsAid, is visiting the London Stadium at the Olympic Park in Stratford today to join a SportsAid event dedicated to celebrating the role that parents and guardians play in their child’s sporting success. SportsAid is a national charity providing financial help and vital skills to young people who are looking to become our next generation of Olympic, Paralympic, and Commonwealth champions. The Duchess is wearing some new Zara trousers, a Mango too, and Marks & Spencer ribbon detail trainers ($50/£29.50 – linked in story).