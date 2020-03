Kim Kardashian y Kourtney desafian el coronavirus y viajan a París deslumbrando con sus oufits de látex

View this post on Instagram

IF ‘LET ME GET IT IN EVERY COLOR’ WAS A PERSON 😍🔥 #HOTSHOTS Undeniable fashion killa #KimKardashianWest is at #ParisFashionWeek serving you this #Balmain latex look in multiple colors. This is a slay.. I don’t see how people hate on this lady.. 😍 Are you feeling the look? #kimk #kimkardashian #kardashian #kardashians #keepingupwiththekardashians #kuwtk #kimye #yeezy #kanyewest #fashionweek #northwest