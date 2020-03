Demi Lovato estrena video de “I Love Me”, su nueva canción con un inspirador mensaje

View this post on Instagram

#ILoveMe is OUT NOW!! I can't put into words just yet what this past year for me has been… but this song focuses on a lot of what's been going on in my head. We have good days, and we have bad days. The best we can do is be the best version of ourselves and celebrate that with those closest to us. Wanted to also give a special shoutout to all of my lovatics for always being there for me ❤️❤️2020 is OUR year!