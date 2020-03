Kate Middleton deslumbra reutilizando un espectacular vestido azul para su último evento

View this post on Instagram

This evening, The Duchess is hosting a reception at Buckingham Palace in honour of Place2Be’s 25th anniversary. Place2Be is an organisation that provides mental health support to children in UK schools. The Duchess has been Patron of the charity since 2013, reflecting her longstanding interest in children’s mental health. The Duchess is wearing her bespoke Jenny Packham gown from the Royal Tour of India this evening — this time without the cape. So happy to see the return of this beautiful dress!