Look de Meghan Markle para último compromiso real recuerda a Lady Di
Los duques de Sussex cumplieron con su último acto oficial este lunes 9 de marzo.
Meghan Markle se despidió de sus obligaciones como miembro sénior de la realeza derrochando glamur y elegancia con un espectacular atuendo que recuerda a uno de los looks de la princesa Diana.
Los duques de Sussex cumplieron con su último acto oficial este lunes 9 de marzo al asistir al servicio religioso de la Commonwealth en la abadía de Westminster y, para la ocasión, la exactriz de 38 años vistió un entallado vestido verde esmeralda con capa, mangas y corte por debajo de la rodilla de la diseñadora Emilia Wickstead.
My mind has been all over the place with this look. I know Meghan always has meaning behind her outfit choices (and colors) and all day I’ve been thinking GREEN! WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?!? 🕵️♀️ First, I thought well definitely green for March. That way we never forget their last official engagement as senior members of the Royal Family was in March. ☘️ OR (I kind of like this theory) — is it because they’re now financially independent!!? 💸 Likely not but I’d like to dream that would be the meaning behind the green. Either way, I’m 👏 HERE 👏 FOR 👏 IT 👏
Asimismo, lució un tocado con malla de William Chambers en el mismo tono y llevó un bolso de Gabriela Hearst.
Además, la duquesa se decantó por un par tacones nude Aquazzura, presumió su anillo de compromiso y unos aretes Stowstorm de Birks. El príncipe Harry, por su parte, sobresalió en un traje azul con detalles en verde dentro del saco para combinar con su esposa. También usó una corbata celeste.
This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA
El despampanante conjunto de Markle se asemejaba mucho a un outfit que lució Lady Di el 21 de junio de 1982, cuando estaba a días de dar a luz al príncipe William; informó Daily Mail.
La comparación fue encontrada por los fanáticos de la princesa, que confrontaron una foto del lunes de la madre de Archie con una de Diana desde el balcón del Palacio de Buckingham durante el Desfile del estandarte de ese año.
Reaccionan al “tributo” de Meghan Markle a Lady Di
En redes sociales, el aparente reconocimiento de la estadounidense a su fallecida suegra recibió masivas cantidades de alabanzas.
“Me encantan las dos. Hicieron muchas cosas buenas para el mundo”. “¡Ella parece MÁS ligera de espíritu en estos días! Muy feliz por ellos”, “¡Qué tributo!”, “¿Soy yo o su estilo es más fabuloso ahora que nunca?” y “¡Ambas son hermosas e inspiradoras!”, fueron algunas impresiones en Instagram.
Sin embargo, hubo quienes tomaron la decisión de vestimenta como una “imitación” y señalaron que no había "comparación" entre ambas royals.
