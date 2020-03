Eiza González aparece con un exquisito traje masculino de sastre con el que reta al de Danna Paola

View this post on Instagram

“I just want to tell stories that matter, I want to tell stories that resonate with the world.” Mexican actress and singer Eiza González talks to Glass about the naivety of first arriving in Hollywood, about the importance of equal representation of women of colour in film, and finally, what makes her tick in our spring issue of Glass, out tomorrow. Photographer: @ssam_kim Stylist: @olgayanul Make up: @katesynnottmakeup using @maybelline Hair: @kyleeheathhair at @swa_agency using @randco Manicurist: @pilarnoirenails using @maxusnails Production coordinator: Jenny Eom Photography assistant: Jack Wookjin Choi Styling assistant: Megan Vo Talent: @eizagonzalez All clothing: @michaelkors Watch and rings: @cartier #Glass #Issue41 #Spring #Fresh #EizaGonzalez #MichaelKors #cartier