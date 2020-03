Morgan Freeman manda mensaje sobre su estado de salud

View this post on Instagram

I’m told you are wondering how I am doing. Rest assured I’m in good health and listening to advice from the @cdcgov and @who by staying inside and communicating over the phone. Yes there is tangible fear in the unknown, but we can all do our part and take steps to help. Don't panic. Listen to medical advice. Obey advisories. Be kind to those around you. And remember, we are all in this together. #CoronaVirus