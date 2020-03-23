El príncipe William reveló que la pandemia del coronavirus es lo peor que le ha pasado
Junto a Kate Middleton, están trabajando en la prevención del coronavirus
El príncipe William ha tenido varias palabras sinceras sobre la pandemia del coronavirus Covid-19, catalogando el asunto como una de sus peores pesadillas.
Catherine and I were proud to visit staff working at NHS 111, to pass on our personal thanks, along with those of my grandmother and father, to staff working around the clock to provide care and advice to those that need it most. • The last few weeks, and more recent days have been understandably concerning with the continuing spread of coronavirus. • But it’s at times like this when we realise just how much the NHS represents the very best of our country and society – people from all backgrounds and walks of life with different experiences and skills, pulling together for the common good. • Not only are NHS staff and emergency workers responding to the needs of the public, they – like the rest of us – are concerned about their families, friends and loved ones. • They need our support as much as we need theirs. • All of us have a part to play if we’re going to protect the most vulnerable. • That means acting on the latest expert advice, staying home if we or those we live with have symptoms, and avoiding non-essential contact to help reduce the spread of the virus. • — The Duke of Cambridge
Esta semana, el duque de Cambridge habló en nombre del National Emergencies Trust, que está trabajando en asociación con la Cruz Roja Británica para recaudar fondos para apoyar a organizaciones benéficas locales que benefician a las personas que sufren dificultades como resultado del coronavirus.
"Dije en su lanzamiento el año pasado que temía el día en que sería necesario", dijo el príncipe en un discurso que no fue alentador. "Tristemente, con el estallido de Covid-19, ese día ha llegado más rápido de lo que cualquiera de nosotros hubiera esperado. Pero ahora, más que nunca, estoy agradecido de que The National Emergencies Trust exista. Asegurará que el apoyo llegue a todos Reino Unido que más lo necesita, de la forma más rápida y eficiente posible ".
A principios de esta semana, William visitó, junto a su esposa Kate Middleton, al personal que trabajaba en el servicio de emergencia británico, brindando atención a los afectados por el brote de coronavirus. Allí, pareja aprendió cómo se está tratando este emergencia en el Reino Unido y dijeron se involucrarían más en el asunto.
