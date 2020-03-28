Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry se mudan a Los Angeles en plena cuarentena por el coronavirus

Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry dan un paso más para conseguir su independencia económica y se mudan a Estados Unidos.
La revista People informó que los Sussex se han mudado a la ciudad natal de Meghan Markle, Los Angeles, después de pasar un largo período de tiempo en la isla canadiense de Vancouver. Se dice que están acurrucados en un "complejo aislado" en medio de las preocupaciones por el coronavirus, aunque sus representantes no han comentado oficialmente sobre la mudanza.
Se rumoreaba desde el anuncio de su salida de la realeza que la pareja pasaría al menos parte de su tiempo en Los Angeles, que también es el hogar de la madre de Markle, Doria Ragland. "Harry mira hacia el futuro con su familia", dijo una fuente a People. "Pasarán tiempo en California… Él no está mirando hacia atrás".
Mudarse a esta ciudad, meca del cine y entretenimiento, tiene sentido para la pareja por muchas razones. Meghan es de allí, por ejemplo, y es donde vive su madre, con quien comparte una relación muy estrecha.
Según los informes, Meghan Markle se sintió "atrapada y claustrofóbica" viviendo en Londres. Desde la decisión de la pareja de concluir los deberes reales, una fuente le dijo a Us Weekly: "Meghan se siente como una persona nueva".
