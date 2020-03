Así describe Michelle Obama la cuarentena de la familia: clases on line, teleconferencias y Netflix

View this post on Instagram

Always brightens my day to get a call from my friend Ellen, especially on this rainy Monday at home. Practicing social distancing can be difficult, but it doesn’t have to mean feeling isolated and alone. When I start getting a little restless, I know that picking up the phone and calling a loved one can do wonders to calm my mood and lift my spirits. How are you staying connected to your friends and family? Tell me in the comments below! #StayAtHome @theellenshow