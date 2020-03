Los nuevos videos de la hija de Khloé Kardashian donde se muestra muy cambiada con casi 2 años

View this post on Instagram

Hey guys I hope you’re all staying at home during this quarantine time & using this time to self care! Do those hair masks, do your skin routine, look after your nails, brush your hair, go on YouTube get some home workouts done or cooking channels, revise for your driving exam or other exams. Try be productive as much as you can you don’t want to regret wasting your time doing nothing. Tell me what have you guys been doing? @khloekardashian