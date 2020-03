Ellos son Fiona y Jerónimo, los hijos de Camila Sodi y Diego Luna

View this post on Instagram

#DiegoLuna's kids #JeronimoLuna and #FionaLuna could barely contain their excitement at the premiere of their dad's movie ❤️ Walt #Disney Pictures and #Lucasfilm's "#RogueOne: A #StarWars Story" at the #Pantages Theatre in #Hollywood, #California. | December 10, 2016 | 📷: Todd Williamson / #GettyImages