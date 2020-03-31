Chris Evans y otras celebridades leen cuentos infantiles en medio de crisis por coronavirus

Cada vez son más las iniciativas que impulsan las celebridades para enfrentar la pandemia del coronavirus que están afectando la vida de millones de personas. Algunas celebridades se unieron en un movimiento para leer cuentos infantiles con el propósito de amenizar el aislamiento a los más pequeños de la casa.
El virus que se ha extendido por el mundo ha transformado la vida cotidiana y, incluso, las escuelas han decidido paralizar sus actividades para frenar la propagación.
Famosos ayudan a los niños a enfrentar pandemia del coronavirus
View this post on Instagram
"If You Give A Dog A Donut" by Laura Numeroff, illustrated by Felicia Bond (published by @harperkids) – read by #ChrisEvans
Por esta razón algunos famosos del mundo del espectáculo como Chris Evans, Amy Adams y Jennifer Garnner se unieron a las fundaciones Save the Children y No Kid Hungry para lanzar un movimiento llamado Save With Stories.
El programa hasta ahora han reunido a docenas de celebridades para leer libros infantiles en videos que comparten a través de Instagram. Chris Evans lee If You Give a Dog a Donut, y Eddie Redmayne lee Zog. Jeff Goldblum comparte Horton Hears a Who, mientras que Sarah Michelle Gellar relata a Pig the Pug.
View this post on Instagram
"Where Do Balloons Go?" by Jamie Lee Curtis, illustrated by Laura Cornell (published by @harperkids) – read by @jakegyllenhaal
La iniciativa no solo ha alegrado a los más pequeños de los hogares, sino que ha resultado una distracción también para los adultos, en medio de una situación que ha causado estrés, ansiedad y miedo.
View this post on Instagram
"The Recess Queen" by Alexis O'Neill, illustrated by Laura Huliska-Beith (published by @scholasticinc) – read by @dovecameron and Peanut Butter 🐱
Este programa incentiva, además a hacer donaciones en la página web de “Save With Stories”.
"Ayudará a Save the Children y No Kid Hungry a asegurarse de que las escuelas y los programas comunitarios tengan el apoyo que necesitan para mantener los cerebros y las barrigas llenas", dice el sitio web sobre las donaciones.
En el perfil de Instagram del movimiento pueden verse las diversas celebridades con una gran variedad de cuentos y ya cuenta con 147 mil seguidores.
