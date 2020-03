Muere el legendario trompetista Wallace Roney por coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

Oh no, I can't believe it. It makes me extremely sad. The great Wallace Roney died of Corona…R.I.P. I took this Photo in New York, outside of his apartment, in the 90s (Copyright by Ssirus W. Pakzad) #wallaceroney #trumpeter #jazztrumpeter #musician #jazzmusician #rip #corona #coronavictim #jazz #jazzphoto #jazzphotography #portrait #jazzportrait #portraitphotography #blackandwhitephotography #bnw #bnwart #sosad #brickwall #ssiruswpakzad #ssiruswpakzadphotography #jazzmaster