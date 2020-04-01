Jennifer Lopez se muestra sin maquillaje y se queja por tardar 8 horas en hacerse manicure

Jennifer Lopez tienen un equipo de asesores y estilistas que siempre se encargan de su arreglo personal diario y cada vez que asiste a eventos o sesiones de fotos.
Pero en cuarentena, todos los artistas han tenido que convertirse en sus propios estilistas. Muchos actores han tenido que cortarse el pelo confiando en el talento de sus parejas, y ahora Jennifer Lopez se estrenó como manicurista.
Jennifer Lopez al natural haciéndose manicure en casa
Alex Rodríguez, prometido de J.Lo, compartió el momento en el que la cantante se estaba haciendo su manicure en casa, ante la imposibilidad de salir o de que la visite su estilista.
En el clip, publicado en las historias del ex pelotero, se muestra a la intérprete de 'El anillo' sin maquillaje, algo despeinada, terminando de hacerse su manicure.
View this post on Instagram
Во время карантина Дженнифер Лопес поняла, какого это делать маникюр самой. На это у нее ушло 8 часов! Отныне она пообещала больше никогда не торопить своего мастера по маникюру Тома Бэйчика. 💅 😁 Так мы познаем цену даже таким, казалось бы, мелочам! 😉 #jlo #quarantine #stayhome #jenniferlopez #manicure #nails
J.Lo se toma la experiencia con gracia y muestra el resultado final diciendo a modo de queja: "Me tomó 8 horas (…) ahora tengo una nueva perspectiva del trabajo de Tom Bachik, nunca te diré que te apures otra vez".
Tom Bachik es el nail artist que se encarga de arreglar las uñas de J.Lo y de muchas otras celebridades en el mundo y ahora, viendo lo complicado que es su labor, J.Lo reconoció que nunca más lo presionará para que termine.
Así es la mansión de Jennifer Lopez donde pasa su cuarentena por coronavirus
Todos quisiéramos pasar la cuarentena en su casa
En cuarentena, Jennifer Lopez junto con Alex Rodríguez y los hijos de cada uno han aprovechado para compartir mucho más tiempo en familia, ejercitándose y jugando béisbol con al antigua estrella de los Yankees.
View this post on Instagram
No Opening Day. No Sunday Night Baseball. . No sell-out crowds. No seventh-inning stretch rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” . No problem! Since we can’t go out to the ballgame right now, we had it here. . Yesterday was our Saturday Game of the Week. ⚾️ We hit, we threw, we played catch, we caught ground balls and pop flies. We laughed. We exercised. It's a reminder of how much fun you can have with people you love … with just a bat, glove and few balls. . This time off has reminded me how important it is to slow down and spend time with family. In my case, that means playing board games, embarrassing yourself at TikTok, trying to cook, and dressing up. 😀 . Yesterday was also a valuable lesson on the importance of social connection. We all need to take care of ourselves, mentally and physically, and also be respectful of the health and well-being of others. At a time when people need to stay apart, we can still find other ways to feel togetherness. . Find ways to exercise. Find ways to reduce stress. Find ways to stay in touch with those you can’t be with in person right now. Stay connected, and most importantly, stay safe!
En su perfil de Instagram, el ahora empresario ha mostrado sus entrenamientos junto a sus hijas, J.Lo y sus hijos, prácticas en las que todos han mostrado sus aptitudes para el deporte.
View this post on Instagram
Today was a dream day for me. First, I’d like to thank everyone who tuned in to watch my first ARod baseball clinic. I hope you guys learned something and enjoyed it as much as I enjoyed doing it! . I mentioned this during the livestream, but do you know what Shakespeare did when he was quarantined because of the plague? He wrote King Lear. You can let this time pass you by, or you can seize it and use it to work on your swing, watch a ton of video, and make yourself a better player. Or a better anything, for that matter. . . You can also use it to spend quality time with family. We had a blast playing a little baseball in the yard with the four powerful young women in my life. . When I was their age, I couldn’t afford bats, balls ⚾️ and gloves. I was lucky to have great mentors to look out for me, and for the @bgcmiamidade giving me a place to play. . Today, it was so much fun watching them take some cuts. The only depressing part was watching Jen lock in on her swing and launch one. What can’t she do? She even hits better than I do! #ShesANatural 🔱
Te recomendamos en video:
NEWSLETTER
Lo Último de en tu correo...