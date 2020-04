La foto con la que los fans vuelven a revivir el origen materno de los hijos de Ricky Martin

View this post on Instagram

What a great night to celebrate the @GGWCUP Champions, Team @Goleadoras 🌸⚽️ Next to my dearest @ricky_martin we recognized the impact and work towards the well-being of girls and women everywhere. For the full story, go to my blog www.ezingg.com/eznews #eglantinazingg #rickymartin #ggwcup #girlswithballs