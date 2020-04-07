La reina Isabel les impone una última regla a Meghan y Harry luego de su salida de la realeza

A pesar de que hace ya una semana dejaron de ser parte oficial de la familia real, abandonando todas sus ocupaciones oficiales como miembros de la monarquía, el príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle siguen viendo cómo sus acciones son comandadas por la reina Isabel, quien se las arregló para imponer una última regla.
View this post on Instagram
This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA
Luego de que se había dicho que su cuenta en Instagram y página web, donde estaban identificados como los duques de Sussex, ahora, en una orden emitida directamente desde el palacio de Buckingham, la cuenta quedará como tal en línea, sirviendo de testamento de su paso por la realeza "para que quede constancia en el futuro de su labor".
Ya Meghan y Harry escribieron una última publicación donde se despidieron de su vida como miembros de la realeza y agradecieron a todo su equipo por el arduo trabajo a lo largo de estos años.
La pareja, ahora se mudó a Estados Unidos, a la ciudad de Los Angeles, desde donde comenzarán su nueva vida. Se espera que Meghan vuelva a la actuación, ya con una nueva incursión en el mundo del cine, narrando un documental para Disney.
View this post on Instagram
More from tonight as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined veterans, serving members, world-class musicians, composers and conductors of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines for the annual Mountbatten Festival of Music — an event to help raise funds on behalf of the @RoyalMarines Charity. Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton
Harry podría continuar con sus labores benéficas y también se espera viaje por el mundo ofreciendo discursos y charlas motivacionales. Habrá que esperar para ver lo que depara el futuro a una de de las parejas más mediáticas de la realeza.
