Kate Middleton da una lección de cómo vestir un atuendo cómodo y con estilo durante la cuarentena

Millones de personas han tenido que quedarse en casa para evitar que la propagación del coronavirus continúe. Kate Middleton y el príncipe William también se encuentran cumpliendo su cuarentena, pero eso no impide que la pareja cumpla sus compromisos reales.
Por supuesto, la duquesa de Cambridge da de qué hablar por cada atuendo que escoge para los eventos a los que asiste, sin embargo, cuando los compromisos son desde casa, la mejor opción es mantener la comodidad.
Kate Middleton y la estilizada figura con piernas tonificadas que esconde debajo de sus outfits reales
La esposa del príncipe William posee un cuerpo que roba miradas y piernas tonificadas que muestra pocas veces en su conservadores outfits reales
Kate Middleton sigue siendo una inspiración en la moda
Esto no significa que Kate abandone su estilo, por el contrario, en una publicación que recientemente compartió en Instagram dio una lección de cómo lucir increíble con una atuendo para casa durante la cuarentena.
Los duques de Cambridge tuvieron una videollamada con los alumnos y trabajadores de la academia Caserton Primary.
View this post on Instagram
Teachers across the UK are dedicating their time to keeping schools open for the children of key workers and vulnerable children. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called teachers and school staff at Casterton Primary Academy to thank them for their hard work and dedication – and to wish the children a very Happy Easter 🐣 @_place2be
William y Kate tuvieron una amena conversación con niños y adultos. Felicitaron a los profesores por su labor en medio de la pandemia y recibieron de vuelta el cariño de los pequeños.
Kate lució un atuendo cómodo, un suéter holgado de color amarillo mostaza. Además, llevó unos zarcillos del mismo tono que quedaron al descubierto gracias a su peinado con el cabello medio recogido.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined The Queen and Members of @TheRoyalFamily for the annual #CommonwealthDay Service at Westminster Abbey. The Commonwealth represents a global network of 54 countries working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals — the Commonwealth theme for 2020 is Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming. Her Majesty The Queen was 26 years old when she became Head of the Commonwealth in 1952 — important symbolic and unifying role. As Head, Her Majesty personally reinforces the links by which the Commonwealth joins people together from around the world. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, this year’s Service celebrated the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. #CommonwealthDelivers
Por otro lado, William se mostró muy relajado con una camisa de color azul claro que lució con un par de botones desabrochados.
Kate Middleton y William fuera de peligro de contagio
Los rumores de coronavirus en la realeza se dispararon luego de que el príncipe Carlos arrojara positivo por COVID-19, sin embargo, los miembros de la Casa Real tomaron las previsiones necesarias para evitar que hubiera más contagios.
Al igual que la reina Isabel, William y Kate se mantienen sanos y no han sido expuestos al virus, aunque en más de una ocasión han tenido preocupación por el virus.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a special performance of Dear Evan Hansen @dehwestend, held in aid of The Royal Foundation. The musical @dearevanhansen has been credited with helping to start important conversations about mental health between parents and teenagers. The issue of mental health is a key priority for The Royal Foundation which works to tackle the stigma and encourage more people to talk openly about their mental health. @GiveUsAShoutInsta, a free and confidential 24/7 UK text messaging helpline that supports people in crisis and was developed by The Royal Foundation, is one of four not-for-profit partners of the show which provide mental health resources to audiences and beyond. Photos © Kensington Palace / PA
Te mostramos en video:
NEWSLETTER
Lo Último de en tu correo...