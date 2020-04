Blac Chyna, la manzana de la discordia en la familia Kardashian: La infernal historia con Rob Kardashian se reaviva

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday Rob!!!! You are truly the most wonderful daddy, son, brother, and friend and I am so proud of you… you are always here for all of us and I thank God every day for blessing me with you. You are such a huge part of my heart and I love you so much…. love Mom xoxo #HappyBirthdayRob #ProudMama #family #memories @robkardashianofficial