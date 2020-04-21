La inédita foto de la reina Isabel cuando era bebé, a propósito de celebrar sus 94 años

La reina Isabel II, monarca de Gran Bretaña, cumplió 94 años este martes, recibiendo las felicitaciones de toda su familia.
Kate Middleton y el príncipe William le desearon un muy feliz cumpleaños a la reina Isabel, a través de su cuenta Instagram @kensingtonroyal. Lo mismo hicieron el príncipe Carlos y su esposa Camilla Parker, futuros reyes.
La reina Isabel les impone una última regla a Meghan y Harry luego de su salida de la realeza
La pareja se mudó a Los Angeles para comenzar su nueva vida
En las redes sociales, las personas se volcaron a enviar mensajes positivos a la reina, quien se encuentra en cuarentena permanente para evitar un contagio de coronavirus Covid-19.
Una cuenta en Instagram, llamada @queenelizabethiiuk, compartió una foto jamás vista de la reina Isabel cuando solo era una niña, tomada en el año 1926, pocos meses después de su nacimiento, durante su bautizo que se realizó en la capilla del palacio de Buckingham.
A través de Twitter, el Palacio de Buckingham publicó una película familiar privada de Isabel cuando era niña, jugando con su difunta hermana menor Margaret, un momento lleno de risas y cuando desconocía su deslumbrante futuro.
"Jefe de la Commonwealth, Jefe de las Fuerzas Armadas, Jefe de Estado en 16 países y la Monarca reinante más antigua en la historia británica. Esposa, madre, abuela y bisabuela. ¡Feliz cumpleaños, Su Majestad!" decía el mensaje.
