La inédita foto de la reina Isabel cuando era bebé, a propósito de celebrar sus 94 años

View this post on Instagram

ON THIS DAY IN ROYAL HISTORY . 21 April 1926 . Queen, Elizabeth II was born . . ◼ Elizabeth is the first child of Prince Albert, Duke of York (later King George VI), & his wife, Elizabeth, Duchess of York (later Queen Elizabeth). . ◼ Her father was the second son of King George V & Queen Mary. Her mother was the youngest daughter of Scottish aristocrat Claude Bowes-Lyon, 14th Earl of Strathmore & Kinghorne. . ◼ She was born by Caesarean section at 2.40 am (GMT) on 21 April 1926 at her maternal grandfather's London house: 17 Bruton Street, Mayfair. . ◼ She was baptised by the Anglican Archbishop of York, Cosmo Gordon Lang, in the private chapel of Buckingham Palace on 29 May, & named Elizabeth after her mother, Alexandra after George V's mother, who had died six months earlier, & Mary after her paternal grandmother. Her close family called her "Lilibet". . 👑 Happy 94th Birthday Queen Elizabeth II . . .