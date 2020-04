Hijos de Angelina Jolie y Brad Pitt están viajando entre las casas de sus padres para pasar la cuarentena

View this post on Instagram

Angelina Jolie’s Oldest Child Maddox Reportedly ‘Doesn’t Really See Himself’ as Brad Pitt’s Son Brad Pitt's relationship with his and #AngelinaJolie's six children isn't completely perfect. #UsWeekly reports this week that actually, he and their oldest son #MaddoxJoliePitt aren't close at all. Maddox doesn't want to be. Brad reportedly got into an #altercation with Maddox on a private plane in 2016; it was that incident that led #Angelina to file for divorce. And it's that incident that has tainted their #relationship years later. A source told the outlet that now, “Maddox doesn’t really see himself as Brad’s son.” (Angelina adopted Maddox in 2002; Brad legally adopted Maddox too in 2006 when he and Angelina were together.) A second source, a friend of the family's, said that Maddox "is #veryclosewithAngie." Read more on www.youngtribune.com (📷:Getty Images) . . . . . #bradpitt #bradpittson #bradpittmaddox #bradpittmaddoxfight #bradpittmaddoxfeud #bradpittmaddoxbeef #bradpittfan #bradpittfamily #bradpittangelina #bradpittrelationship #bradpittvideo #bradpittviral #bradpittrumors #bradpittsick #bradpitthealth #bradpittwealth #bradpitthollywood #bradpittadopted #gossipsite #viral #trending #bradpitttrending