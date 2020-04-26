Kate Middleton sorprende con un vestido corto de estampado étnico

Los duques de Cambridge, el príncipe William y Kate Middleton, reaparecieron recientemente con sus tres hijos para ofrecer aplausos al personal médico británico que está prestando su mayor esfuerzo para ayudar a los afectados por la pandemia del coronavirus en Reino Unido.
Kate se mostró hermosa como siempre, esta vez en un vestido conservador color lila, estampado con flores miniatura, de la marca Ghost London.
Kate Middleton sin maquillaje ni cirugías muestra uno de los rostros más elegantes de la realeza
Es hermosa mostrándose al natural
El vestido corto de Kate Middleton con estampado étnico
Así como este, la mayoría de los trajes de la duquesa son muy serios y discretos, con los que pocas veces muestra los hombros o las rodillas.
En un pasado evento oficial llevó este otro vestido con mangas largas, largo y con botas altas, con lo que estaba muy formal y recatada.
Pero justo a días de casarse, los paparazzis captaron a la Licenciada en Historia del Arte con un coqueto vestido corto blanco y negro, con estampado étnico, que sorprendió a todos. El traje lo acompañó con una chamarra marrón, con unos zapatos y bolsa a juego.
Con ese look de hace 9 años se despidió, definitivamente, de su armario de soltera y ahora siendo esposa del príncipe William, segundo en la sucesión del trono británico, la vestimenta de Kate debe ser acorde. Hace un par de días, desde @kensingtonroyal felicitaron a la reina Isabel por su cumpleaños número 94, donde compartieron una dulce foto junto a ella, donde Kate Middleton brilló con un vestido primaveral.
Y para los reuniones de trabajo cotidianas, nada mejor para estar cómoda y formal que un traje sastre. Pero en este caso le puso su sello particular, al llevar un modelo rosado durante una reunión con el equipo de salud de Reino Unido, quien se encuentra atendiendo la pandemia.
Kate Middleton combina un vestido de estampado retro con botas altas a la perfección
Antes de integrar la realeza, llevaba looks muy creativos
