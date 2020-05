MET Gala: lo que debes saber de su edición en línea

View this post on Instagram

Time travel through 150 years of fashion ⌛ ⁣ ⁣ Happy First Monday in May! While we'll miss celebrating "About Time: Fashion and Duration" today, you can experience the temporal twists and turns of fashion history in a preview a few of the looks in the exhibition from the @metcostumeinstitute. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ 👗 Dinner dress, Mrs. Arnold (American), ca. 1895; Brooklyn Museum Costume Collection at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Gift of the Brooklyn Museum, 2009; Gift of Sally Ingalls, 1932.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ 👗 Ensemble, Comme des Garçons (Japanese, founded 1969), fall/winter 2004–5; Courtesy Comme des Garçons. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ 📸 © Nicholas Alan Cope⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ 🎥 Animation by 2×4